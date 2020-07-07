Charles E. Bailey, Sr., age 90, of Brushy Community, Texas, and formerly from Big Spring, Texas, passed away, in Columbus, Texas on July 1, 2020.

Charles was born in Sweetwater, Texas, July 8, 1929, and was adopted by Jesse and Vida Bailey. Later, at age 82, he found out he had four living biological siblings: Malcolm and wife Evalyn Brewer of Odessa, Barbara Henry of San Angelo, Mary Sue Brewer of San Angelo, and Helen and Don Mixon of Gatesville.

Charles married Dorthy Nichols, Sept. 6, 1981. She passed away Feb. 2017. He is survived by his five children: Charles Edwin Bailey, Jr. and wife Judy of Columbus, Texas, Marie Judkins and husband Ron of Odessa, Texas, Terry Johnson and husband Alvin of Irving, Texas, Michael Paul Bailey and wife Betty of Brazoria, TX, and Richard Monroe Bailey, Sr. and wife Sheri of Big Spring, Texas; two step children: Darrell Nichols and wife Sheri of Lubbock and Twila Wegner and husband Robby of Big Spring; thirteen grandchildren: Latisha King, Tami Bailey, Justin Bailey, Ryan Larson, Andy Hall, Daisha Campbell, Dallas Taylor, Amanda Wallace, Richard Bailey, Jr., Bryson Hall, Melissa Bowen, Joshua Bailey, and Aaron Bailey; and numerous great grandchildren; and sister-in-law Diane Bailey of Big Spring.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Frances Overton, brothers Jess Bailey, Jr. and Jimmy Bailey, and sister Barbara Henry.

Charles was a Veteran of the United States Army who served in the Korean War. He worked and retired from Cosden in 1984, after thirty years. He was past Master and Secretary of Big Spring Masonic Lodge No. 1340, A.F. & A.M. He was an avid golfer and won numerous titles throughout West Texas. He was a collector of automotive and gas memorabilia and one of his proudest projects was the restoration of his 1929 Ford, Model A. Charles was also an active member of Glidden Baptist Church in Glidden, TX and loved by all of his church family.

Funeral service will be Monday, July 6, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Glidden Baptist Church, 209 8th St., Glidden, Texas 78943, with Pastor Joel Usher officiating. Visitation will be on Sunday, July 5, 2020, from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. at Henneke Funeral Home and at church on Monday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.. Visitation on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home, 906 S. Gregg St., Big Spring, Texas 79721. Graveside service will be Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 10:30 AM at Mount Olive Cemetery in Big Spring, Texas with Clayton Wallin officiating.

Serving as pallbearers are the grandsons.

Memorials may be made to Scottish Rite Learning Center of West Texas, ATTN: Debbi Casteel, 1101 70th St., Lubbock, TX 79412.

