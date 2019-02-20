Charles Francis Camp, 81, of the Midway Community, died Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at Medical City Plano hospital surrounded by his wife and daughters. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at the Midway Baptist Church with his nephew, Rev. Rick Holeman and his grandson, David C. Shaw, officiating. Interment will follow at Trinity Memorial Park with Dr. Michael Seay officiating.

The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Charles was born June 12, 1937, in Big Spring to Grover and Ruby Weatherby Camp. He married Melba Boroughs July 8, 1960, in Big Spring.

Charles was a lifelong resident of Howard County. He started his career as a bulldozer operator for Jack Taylor. Then he worked as a welder at Cosden Refinery, retiring with 23 years of service. All the while working, he maintained a large garden, which he sold to the public. After his daughters left home he switched to alfalfa farming which required a little less labor. Fishing and woodworking were life long hobbies.

Survivors include his wife, Melba Camp of the Midway Community; three daughters, Donna Nixson and husband, Jack of Big Spring, Rhonda Warren and husband, Lelan of Dallas, and Frances Shaw and husband David B. of Lovington, NM; six grandchildren, Christen Nixson, Bethani Livengood and husband, Doug, Stephani Ramsey and husband, John, Jacob Nixson and wife, Christian, David C. Shaw and wife Angela, and Abigail Chivington and husband, Charles; 12 great-grandchildren, Darron, Anna, Lenora, Scarlett, Robert, Noah, Paisley, Harrison, Chloe, Joshua, Shaun and Benji; and one sister, Ida Lou Raney and husband, Harold of Big Spring.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

The family suggests memorials to Midway Baptist Church, Children's Department, 6200 N. Service Road, Big Spring, Texas 79720.

Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com. Published in Big Spring Herald on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary