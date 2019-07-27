|
|
Charles Glenn "Charlie" Gray, 76 of Big Spring, died Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Lamun Lusk Sanchez State Veterans Home. Graveside services will be at 10 a.m., Monday, July 29, 2019, at the Peace Chapel at Trinity Memorial Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. He will be In State from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on that Sunday.
Charles was born Nov. 28, 1942, in Stephenville. He married Christa Knowlton on Feb. 3, 1993. She preceded him in death Nov. 21, 2010.
He served in the United States Army from March 1964 to February 1966. He received basic training in Fort Polk, Louisiana. He served in Vietnam with Company "B" 69th Signal Battalion. While serving, he was recognized with a Vietnam Service Medal and the Marksman (Rifle M-14). He was employed by Fina Refinery and Cosden Pipeline in Big Spring. He was affiliated with the VFW, a life member of Vietnam Memorial Committee, and called bingo for the VA patients.
He is survived by four children, Cheryl Castillo and husband, Raul of Big Spring, Andrea Cansino and husband, Robert of Lubbock, Gaylon Knowlton and wife, Tyna of Big Spring, and Ginger Eggleston and husband, Randy of Midland; a brother, Ray Lynn Wright and wife, Norma of Oklahoma; a sister, Janell Rich and husband, Steve of Snyder; nine grandchildren, Milton Castillo, Breann Brorman and husband, Brett, Isabell Cansino, Alex Cansino, Ethan Cansino, Porsha Densman and husband, Ethan, Paige Knowlton, James Eggleston, and Jesse Eggleston; and four great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, he is preceded in death by his parents, Edwin Maurice Wright and Nellie V. Wright; and his loving dog, Baby Girl.
Arrangements under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Big Spring Herald on July 28, 2019