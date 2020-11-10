1/1
Charles "Chick" Madry
1941 - 2020
Charles "Chick" Madry was born in Big Spring, Texas to Nubbin and Margaret Madry on Sept. 20, 1941, and entered into the joy of his salvation on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 at the age of 79.
Chick is survived by his loving wife, Carole Madry of Big Spring; Brad and Tabitha Madry of Weatherford; and Danna Hope of Benton, Arkansas. He is also survived by eight grandchildren. Chick was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, and four sons, Steve Madry, Michael Madry, Ricky Hope, and Ronnie Jo Hope. Services will be held at Midway Baptist Church on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. with interment following at Trinity Memorial Park.
Chick was a strong Christian man, a devoted husband and dad, and was known for his heartfelt hugs. He loved being with his family and friends while roping, hunting, pitching washers, or playing dominoes. He was a Veteran of the Korean War while serving in the army, and worked over 30 years for Cosden Oil and Chemical Company. Chick was a faithful member of Midway Baptist Church serving on various committees through the years. He was faithful in Sunday school and was always smiling and happy to be there.
For those wishing to give memorials, please donate to an organization of your choice.
Visitation will be Noon – 9 p.m. Tuesday at Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Midway Baptist Church with Michael Seay, pastor of Midway Baptist Church, officiating. Burial will be at Trinity Memorial Park.
Arrangements are by Myers& Smith Funeral Home. Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com

Published in Big Spring Herald from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Visitation
12:00 - 09:00 PM
Myers & Smith Funeral Home & Chapel
NOV
11
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Midway Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Myers & Smith Funeral Home & Chapel
301 E 24th St
Big Spring, TX 79720
(432) 267-8288
