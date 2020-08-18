Charles Nathan Skeen of McKinney, Texas, passed away peacefully in his home with his family by his side on Aug. 14, 2020, at the age of 79. He was born Oct. 3, 1940, to Jesse and Adelene (Bennett) Skeen in Big Spring, Texas. Charles married Betty Clanton on Oct. 23, 1959, in Big Spring, Texas. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Gunter, Texas.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Skeen of McKinney, Texas; daughters - Cindy Whitley and husband, Marvin of Midlothian, Texas; Carrie Heinrich and husband, Mark of McKinney, Texas and four grandchildren - Haley Heinrich and Paul Lopez of McKinney, Texas, Renee and Josh Cain of Midlothian, Texas, Hunter and Lexi Heinrich of McKinney, Texas and CJ and Jordan Ateek of Celina, Texas; 4 great-grandchildren - Gage and Sadie Cain, Eleanor Lopez and Holland Heinrich, and numerous other loving family and friends.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse and Adelene Skeen, and brother, James "Jim" E. Skeen.
Charles graduated from Forsan High School in 1959; received an Applied Arts Degree from Howard College in 1961; received a Bachelor of Science in Education from North Texas State University in 1965 and a Master of Education Degree from Southwestern Oklahoma State University in 1970.
Charles was a lifelong educator, working in and leading school districts across the state of Texas for over 50 years. He began his career as a teacher and coach for the Grady Wildcats. Charles served as teacher, coach, principal and superintendent for the Follett Panthers; was the superintendent and "Chief" of the Morton Indians; transportation director for Fort Bend ISD; and substitute teacher/mentor for the Gunter Tigers. He served and led faithfully on countless boards and committees within the Texas Education Agency and the University Interscholastic League.
In 1970, his Follett Lady Panthers won their first State Basketball Championship. He and the team were honored by the UIL in March commemorating the 50th anniversary of their achievement. His relationship with players from the championship team has been a constant source of joy to "Coach Skeen" throughout his life.
Charles had a passion for making a difference – striving for excellence in education to equip, empower and enhance lives of the next generation. His impact on students and teachers has spanned multiple generations, evidenced by their continued love, admiration and respect. He strove to improve his communities with strong school-civic partnerships, leading through service, including City Council, Booster Club, Chamber of Commerce and the office of Mayor. Charles is a member of Rotary International, where he served as chapter president and faithful member to provide service and advance goodwill along with fellow business and community leaders. He championed student leadership development and programs to improve education and school infrastructure in third world countries. Most importantly, Charles shared his faith, hope and love as a deacon and member of the Baptist church. Charles always believed that working together, with God, we could make the world a better place to live.
Charles had the perfect teammate in Betty. High school sweethearts, the romance continued for over 60 years and included more proms, banquets and ball games than anyone can remember. They modeled lifetime love, companionship and true friendship. Charles and Betty's world revolved around their family, especially their grandkids, who affectionately know them as "Nanny and PaPa." No matter how busy his schedule, PaPa always had time to play dolls, video games or catch and rarely missed a ballgame. His loss leaves a hole in all our hearts that he would want us to fill by loving, serving and helping those around us.
In lieu of flowers, please consider honoring Charles by donating to Follett Educational Corporation, Drawer 28, Follett, Texas, 79034, Gunter ISD Foundation and Trust, PO Box 109, Gunter, Texas, 75058, or an education foundation of your choice.
In support of our local, state, and federal govt including CDC directives and to protect the physical health, safety and well-being of our community, only a limited number of guests will be allowed to attend the Funeral Service.
A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home Chapel, 2525 Central Expressway North, Allen, Texas, and will also be live streamed on the Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Facebook page and a recorded video will be available following the funeral service on Charles' obituary page.
However, when the maximum number of guests are reached, those who would like to honor Charles and show their support to his family may remain at the funeral home in your vehicle, where you can watch the live streamed service on your personal device (laptop, tablet or smartphone) or listen through a designated FM radio channel.
A graveside service will be held at 3:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at Trinity Memorial Park, 6900 US 875 Big Spring, Texas.
To convey condolences or sign an online registry, visit TJMfuneral.com.