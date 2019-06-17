Charles Ray Burdette, 71, of Midland, passed away on June 9, 2019. He was born Aug. 17, 1947, in Dublin, Texas, to Roland and Willie Burdette.

Charles was married to Vickie for 27 years and had two daughters, Kerry Jo Rodriguez, Sherry Rae Burdette, and stepson Stephen James Wellesley. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, hunting and clay shooting.

Charles retired in 2014 from Harbison Fisher Oil after 28 years and had previously retired from LTV/Continental EMCO after 30 years.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Roland and Willie Burdette; and a sister, Peggy Meyer.

He is survived by his wife, Vickie Burdette; daughters, Kerry Rodriguez and husband, Freddy, and Sherry Burdette; stepson, James Wellesley and his fiancée, Alex D'Ambrosi; grandchildren, Courtney Todd and husband, Dustin, Julianna Rodriguez, Laila, Taya Burchette, C.J. Burchette, and Avion Daniels; one great-grandson, Kellan Todd; one great-granddaughter, Charlee Todd; and twin sister, Oleta Allen of Kentucky.

The family would like to express their gratitude towards Hospice and Midland County EMT and Midland Fire and Rescue.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the and the .

A private service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com. Published in Big Spring Herald on June 14, 2019