Charlotte Ann Peterson, 76, of Luther, passed away Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at her residence. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at the Nalley-Pickle & Welch Rosewood Chapel with Dr. Walter McCall, pastor of Viincent Baptist Church, officiating. Interment will follow at Vealmoor Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
She was born March 6, 1943, in Pleasant Hill, Louisiana, to E.C. and Mary Edith Cobbs Stewart. She married Larry Peterson Aug. 25, 1959, in Big Spring.
Charlotte attended Borden County High School and cosmetology school. She enjoyed cooking and quilting.
Survivors include her husband, Larry Peterson of Luther; a daughter, Shellie Peterson and husband, Gil Delgado of Las Vegas, Nevada; a son, Craig Peterson and wife, Teri of Big Spring; two sisters, Vernette Hill of Big Spring, and Jean Mitchell of Hobbs, New Mexico; two brothers, Clifford Stewart of Aubrey, and Billy Stewart of Flowood, Mississippi; six grandchildren, Chance Grantham and wife, Sam, Chelsie Grangham, Mika Zant, Cade Peterson and wife, Shiloah, Taylor Peterson and wife, Cayley, and Lexi Buckner and husband, Kale; and six great-grandchildren, Payden and Kooper Zant, Cason and Kanon Peterson, Regan Grantham and Brooks Peterson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Michael Lynn Peterson; and one brother, Jimmie Doyle Stewart.
The family suggests memorials to Vincent Baptist Church, 604 Bucknell, Big Spring, Texas 79720, or to the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com
Published in Big Spring Herald on Dec. 31, 2019