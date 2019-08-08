|
Charlotte Ruth Jackson passed peacefully at home on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. She was born Oct. 13, 1932, in Big Spring, Texas. Charlotte married Darrell A. Jackson on Christmas Eve, 1953, in Howard County. They moved frequently in their early years together until they settled in Andrews in 1959 with their daughter, Valerie. Their son, Kevin, was born in Andrews in 1960. They moved from Midland with Dowell, where Darrell worked until they formed their first water company. Charlotte went to work at the Andrews County Library in 1967, making sure their children could continue piano lessons, camp and all the other opportunities they provided for their family. Charlotte did whatever was necessary for the family; she and Darrell were partners in all their endeavors.
Although Charlotte grew up in a family of faith; it became personal during a Billy Graham Crusade. She turned her life over to Christ and grew in faith and the knowledge of the Lord for the rest of her life. She was clear that in both good times and the hard times, Christ sustained her. Her faith was her foundation.
Charlotte grew up on a farm in a small community outside of Big Spring. Her family learned early to make their own fun, fine-tuning their sense of humor on each other. She went to Hardin Simmons, where she found like minded friends who became so close their children thought they had to be related. They shared each other's sense of fun and adventure for a lifetime of sharing joys and sorrows. Charlotte made deep friendships throughout her life. Once she grew to love a friend, it was a lifetime commitment.
Nothing was more important to Charlotte than family. Growing up, she loved extended family gatherings at her grandparents' house, as well as her immediate family holidays. As nieces and nephews were ready for Vacation Bible School, she would hold a summer camp where they would gather to stay at her home for the week, spending their mornings at First Baptist Church, and their afternoons doing whatever fun thing Charlotte could dream up. Later, Charlotte and Darrell loved hosting family reunions at their place on Lake LBJ, delighting in watching the generations reconnecting and building fond memories and relationships. They both cherished all three granddaughters and their time with each one. Their joy in watching and participating in each girl's life events was obvious as they traveled great distances for school performances, recitals, soccer matches, and any other reason to spend time with the girls.
Travel was always deeply valued by both Charlotte and Darrell. They grew up in families that traveled, sometimes together. Every year, the family took at least one trip driving across the USA, instilling a broader view and appreciation for the differences and commonalities Americans share, and a love for this country. Foreign travel wasn't begun until 1973. Once begun, Charlotte and Darrell loved covering the globe, sometimes with family or friends, sometimes just with each other. They loved the different cultures, geography, but mostly the people.
A major new milestone for Charlotte began when she traveled to Morocco with friends, holding conversational English classes with Moroccan women. As she returned many times, she developed deep and lasting friendships with many women in Rabat that continue today. Darrell eventually began traveling with her to Morocco, and these friendships became family friendships that are cherished generationally. Repeated trips have been made by parties on both sides of the ocean.
Even though she was delighted with world travels, Andrews was her beloved home. In her last mother-daughter trip with Valerie to Charleston, when pleasures of the city were observed, she continually replied, "Andrews is better!". She loved her church, her friends, her home, her garden club and all things Andrews.
Those who knew her saw her survive a massive stroke almost eight years ago. Charlotte still managed to live her life with joy and interest in all going on around her. Much of her ability to do this was made possible by David Martinez, Antelma Ramos, Enriqueta Simental de Luna, Alicia Gallegos and Leticia Edwards. Charlotte had other caregivers over the years who were wonderful, but these people stood by her over the years with compassion and a willingness to go beyond the call of a job. They made travel for important events possible, and provided extraordinary care and love. Charlotte was, and her family remains, grateful beyond words.
Charlotte is survived by her daughter, Valerie Lester and her husband, Bill; her granddaughter Jessica Garner and her husband, Matt; her granddaughter Darcy Jackson; and her granddaughter Caitlin Holcomb, her husband, John, and their daughter, Charlotte's great-granddaughter, Gwendolyn Ruth. She is also survived by brothers, Dick Nichols, Jerry Nichols and Lonnie Nichols, as well as numerous, beloved nieces, nephews and their families.
Charlotte is preceded in death by her husband, Darrell; her son, Kevin; her parents, Oliver and Myrta Nichols; and her brothers, Billy Nichols and Buddy Nichols.
Visitation will be held at McNett Funeral Home in Andrews on Friday, Aug. 9, between 5:30 and 7:30. Services will be held on Saturday, Aug. 10 at First Baptist Church at 2 p.m. Donations may be made in her name to Michael Gott International, First Baptist Church, or Ocotillo Garden Club.
Published in Big Spring Herald on Aug. 8, 2019