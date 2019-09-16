Home

Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
906 Gregg St
Big Spring, TX 79720
(432) 267-6331
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
906 Gregg St
Big Spring, TX 79720

Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
906 Gregg St
Big Spring, TX 79720

Charlotte Shann Welch


1953 - 2019
Charlotte Shann Welch Obituary
Charlotte Shann Welch, 66, of Tarzan, Texas, died Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, in a Midland hospital. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at the Nalley-Pickle & Welch Rosewood Chapel in Big Spring with Pastor Leandro Gonzales officiating. Interment will follow at Trinity Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home.
She was born Sept. 5, 1953, in Big Spring to Floyd and Frances Martin. She graduated from Flower Grove High School and worked as an insurance agent in the agricultural field, owning Charlotte Welch Insurance Agency. Charlotte retired in 2006 due to her health. She enjoyed coloring pictures, playing card games and spending time with her grandkids.
Survivors include one daughter, Terri Killinen of Tarzan; one sister, Belinda De'Arman and husband, Jeff of Plano; three grandchildren, Beth Killinen of Centennial, Colorado, Peyton Welch of San Angelo and Jackson Welch of Midland; a niece, Alyssa De'Arman of Plano; and two nephews, Waylon Martin of Mosca, Colorado and Travis Martin of Graham.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, L. V. Welch II and Scottie Welch; two brothers, Larry Martin and Lonny Martin; and a son-in-law, Charles Killinen.
The family suggests memorials to Team Connor Childhood Cancer Foundation at www.teamconnor.org, the Dysautonomia International at www.dysautonomiainternational.org, or the at www.heart.org.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com
Published in Big Spring Herald on Sept. 15, 2019
