Cheryl Lee Lepard, 81, of Granbury, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020, at her residence. Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020, at the Mt. Olive Memorial Park chapel.
She was born Oct. 2, 1938, in Garden City, KS to George and Agnes Grimm. She was the eldest of three sisters. She married Robert Glenn Lepard on Jan. 26, 1957, in Portales, NM. Their love story has lasted 63 years.
Cheryl grew up in Midland, Texas and graduated from Midland High in 1956; later she graduated from Howard College in 1963.
Glenn and Cheryl resided in Big Spring where all three of their children were born. Her successful career in Personnel began at Webb AFB. She transferred to Lowry AFB, Denver, CO, in 1976 and retired from Randolph AFB, San Antonio, Texas in 1993. She was a very loving and caring person, a wonderful mother, grandmother, and friend, and an adored, beautiful wife. She was loved by so many and will be missed.
Survivors include her husband, Glenn Lepard, of Granbury; a daughter, Diana Basquez (Tommy) of Dallas, and Julia Lepard of Huntsville; grandsons, Bobby Lee Martin (Millissia) and Mickey Ball; granddaughter Maggie Ball; great-grandchildren Joshua Elmer, Jasmine Martin and Christina Martin; two sisters, Norma Dean and Georgia Ford (Delbert); and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Agnes Grimm, and her son, Robert Glenn Lepard, Jr.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cystinosis Foundation at cyctinosis.com/donate/
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com
Published in Big Spring Herald on May 29, 2020.