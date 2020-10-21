Chon R. Chavez, 83, of Big Spring died Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. Vigil service will be at 7 p.m. Thursday at Myers & Smith Chapel. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Holy Trinity Catholic Church with burial at Mount Olive Memorial Park.
Chon was born May 6, 1937, in Redville, Texas. He moved to Big Spring in 1947. He worked at the Big Spring State Hospital for 23 years. He was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church.
Chon loved the New York Yankees and the Dallas Cowboys.
Survivors are two sisters: Mary Chavez of Big Spring and Antonia Podhirny of Burkburnett; and several nieces, nephews and great nieces and great nephews.
Chon was preceded in death by his parents: Tomasa Chavez and Rafael Chavez; and siblings: Juan Chavez, Camilo Chavez, Nate Chavez, Gavina C. Nunez and Elias Chavez.
A special thanks to a nephew Marcelino Chavez and his wife Norma for all of their help and care.
Pallbearers will be Marcelino Chavez, Camilo Chavez, Jr, Jake Balderrama Sr, Jake Balderrama Jr, Charlie Correa and Tommy Chavez.
Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home.