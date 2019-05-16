|
|
Christopher (Chris) Ray Beasley, passed away May 6, 2019, in Austin, Texas. Chris was born Nov. 6, 1972, at Webb Air Force Base in Big Spring, Texas. He had worked as a welder at Desert Tanks in Big Spring. At the time of his death, he was working as a welder and shop foreman at Austin Awning Company in Austin, Texas.
Chris is survived by two daughters, Shianne and Megan Beasley, in Tucson, Arizona; mother Elain (Duane) Harris, Alamogordo, New Mexico; father Kenneth Beasley of High Rolls, New Mexico; brother Adam (Jeri) Beasley of Artesia, New Mexico; grandmother Deloris Albert of Big Spring; great-grandfather Syl Beasley; two uncles, Edward and Bil Teichman of Big Spring; newphews Jacob Beasley of Denton, Texas; niece Emily Beasly of Waltham, Massachusetts; and many cousins.
He was preceded in death by one infant daughter, Madison Beasley.
Memorial service will be held June 1, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Eternity Baptist Church in Alalmogordo, New Mexico.
Published in Big Spring Herald on May 16, 2019