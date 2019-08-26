|
Christine "Musk" Hamby Kauffman was born to C.W. and Emma White on March 4, 1917, the very day that Woodrow Wilson was sworn in for his second term and a full month before the United States declared war on the Kaiser. She was born in Howard County. She married Joe Hamby in 1936. From that marriage she gave birth to three boys: Rendal Hamby, now of Van Horn, Lanny Hamby of Big Spring, and Rick Hamby of Big Spring.
In 1959 she married Rennis Kauffman.
She is survived by her three sons and their wives, Toni and Debbie. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Dedra and her husband, George Leif, Jodi and her husband, Donald Burns, Reina and her husband, Tim Rhodes, Wendy and her husband, Chuck Adamo, Lanton Hamby, and Josh Hamby and his wife, Michelle, Jessica Hamby Miller, Rickey and Caroline Hamby, Christopher and Margie Hamby; along with skads of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and six siblings, Freddie White, Velma Talkington, Wilfred White, Dalton White, Ray White and Maxine Galloway.
She was much loved and adored by three old men, her boys.
She graced this earth for one hundred and two years. It was not enough.
Graveside services will be held at Trinity Memorial at 10 a.m., Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, under the supervision of Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com.
Published in Big Spring Herald from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019