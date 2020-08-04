1/1
Clarence Joe Horton
1929 - 2020
Clarence Joe Horton, age 90, passed away peacefully on Aug. 2, 2020, a beautiful West Texas morning. He was born in Pocasset, OK to Leo T. and Lola Horton, one of six children, on Dec. 13, 1929. He left Oklahoma at age 10, and by way of Tucson, AZ, arrived in the Big Spring area and graduated from Coahoma High School in 1948.
After two years of college, he spent four years in the United States Air Force, serving in the Korean War. On return, he went to work at Cosden Refinery, earning the title of Manager of Project Engineering during his 37 year career.
Joe married the love of his live, Patti Curran in 1956, a romance that lasted 64 years. He is survived by his wife Patti and four sons: Greg & Bonnie (Kansas City), Walter & Teresa (Plano, Texas), Derek & Jennifer (Ingram, Texas), and Doug & Nancy (Houston). He is warmly remembered by his Grandchildren Stephanie Crowson, Matt Horton, Katie Gist, Joey Horton, Jake Horton, Chase Horton, Evangeline Horton, and Georgia Horton. And Great-Grandchildren Finnegan Crowson and Everett Gist.
Joe spent many years involved with the Cub Scouts, Little League Baseball, and was President of the Downtown Lions Club. He enjoyed many days of golf, snow skiing, driving the ski boat, bird hunting, and fishing.
He was preceded in death by his parents Lola and Leo T. Horton, his sister Helen Lawrence, and five brothers Nate, Driskill, Leo T. Jr, and James Bryan.
Graveside Services will be at 1:30 p.m., on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at Trinity Memorial Park. The family invites all friends to join and suggests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to The First Presbyterian Church, PO 2222, Big Spring, Texas 79720.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com

Published in Big Spring Herald from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
