|
|
Cleo Donsella Little Shive of Abilene, formerly of Coahoma, died Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Chisholm Place Assisted Living in Abilene, Texas. She was surrounded by family, friends, and her two beloved cats.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the Coahoma Cemetery with Reverend Tom Koger officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at Nalley Pickle Welch Funeral Home in Big Spring, Texas.
Cleo was born Nov. 6, 1931, to Susie (Zada) Weaver Little and William Henry Little in Coleman, Texas. She married Rex A. Shive Aug. 8, 1948, in Coahoma, Texas. They were married 58 years prior to his death. She was a wife, Mom, and homemaker. Cleo was a member of the Coahoma Presbyterian Church for many years, becoming an Elder of the Church and received the honor of Lifetime Membership in the Presbyterian Women of the Church. She had many other interests in life including reading, sewing, crafting, and painting. Cleo also loved her town and living in the country on the family farm.
She and Rex had three children, Rob Shive who preceded her in death, Sharon Shive VanDenHouten of Abilene, Texas, and Janene Shive Gryder of San Angelo, Texas; three grandchildren, Lisa Vasile of Seattle, WA, Kimberly Godines of Abilene, Texas and Amy Gryder of San Angelo, Texas; and four great grandchildren.
She was greatly loved by her family and she loved her family so much. We will miss her and her sense of humor, wisdom and strength which enriched all of our lives.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son, two sisters and two brothers.
Pallbearers will be Walter VanDenHouten, Johnny Godines, Jaedon Godines, Joe Best, John Best, Michael Brooks and Tommy Scott.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Big Spring Herald on Mar. 4, 2020