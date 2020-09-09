Remembering the life and legacy of Clifton Rudolph Skalisky, aka Magic, aka King, aka Dad, and Six pack. He was born on Oct. 6, 1958. Gone too soon, Cliff passed away on Sept. 4, 2020. Cliff died of what he claimed to be "too many happy hours." He lived life to its fullest and left the world a better place.
Cliff met Carolyn as a young, wild man. He had never experienced the love that these two would grow to share. Their lasting relationship was a surprise to everyone, including Cliff, as no one believed that they would make it longer than a couple of months. Their time together served as a testament of the love that they had for each other. Cliff and Carolyn never married, but they shared love, laughs, and made many memories as loyal companions for over 20 years. Although they never married, they became family.
Cliff grew up riding dirt bikes. He was always a risk taker. As a young man, Cliff rode a wheelie on a dirt bike from Big Spring to Stanton! Rumor says, while a high school student, Cliff rode his motorcycle through the high school halls just to say that he had done it.
He was a self-employed sign man and painter at Sign King/Magic Painting on Scurry Street since 1985. Cliff has literally left his mark on Big Spring.
He had a unique gift in making everyone he knew feel like they were his best friend. He had nicknames for just about everyone he knew; Cotton Top, Secretary, Nurse, Dr. Brooke, Pee-Wee, Brother, Maverick, The General, Hot Dog Man, Fire Truck Man, Colonel, Warden, Mermaid, Trench coat, and Goo Goo – just to name a few. Cliff loved all of his friends dearly. He always had a good time, loved gambling in Vegas, and was known for enjoying a six-pack of cold Budweiser, on occasion. Cliff turned every gathering, even the smallest get-together, into a party.
Cliff was loved by many and became friends with everyone he met. He had a unique, generous, caring heart and a soft spot for the underdog. Cliff was known to take in, mentor, and support anyone in need. He would do anything to help others. Cliff was a loyal friend who was always sincere. He had friends from all backgrounds.
Cliff will be missed and remembered daily. Rest easy Six Pack.
Cliff is preceded in death by the greatest influence in life, his father, Mike Skalicky, his uncle Paul Liner, two cousins Jeffery and Allan Shepherd, and many friends.
He is survived by his mother Sharon Gutierrez, his sister Lisa Brackeen and husband Steve and their son Jason, his aunt Linda and husband Tomas Devereaux, her children Chris, Melanie, Lena, Matthew, Robert, and Catherine, longtime girlfriend Carolyn Bingham and her three children, Travis Bingham and wife Mandy, Audra Bailey and husband Kelby, and Amber Rye and husband Shawn, and six grandchildren Trevor, Trey, Alex, Billy, Jovi and Dax.
A memorial service for Cliff will be held Thursday, September 10, 2020. Family will receive friends starting at 12:30 p.m. and services start at 1 p.m., in the Chapel at Myers & Smith Funeral home.
Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com