Clinton Ray "Butch" Wood, 82, of Amarillo, formerly of Coahoma, Texas, passed away peacefully in his sleep in the morning hours of March 10, 2020. He was born on Sept. 19, 1937, in Big Spring, Texas, to John William "Pop" Wood and Ruby Esther Donnell "Mom" Wood. He was the youngest of their three boys and grew up in Big Spring, and Coahoma, Texas. He disliked his first name and always went by his middle name, Ray. He was given the nickname "Butch" by his family, which they still call him.
He graduated from Coahoma High School and received his BA in English from McMurry College in Abilene, Texas. He later earned an Associates Degree in Science from Odessa College in 1988.
He met Barbara Wanette Holleman while at Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge. They married on April 13, 1968, in Washington D.C., where they both worked at the Library of Congress. They were blessed with two sons, Philip Lee and Andrew Mark.
They moved back to the Big Spring area in 1977. Ray worked many different jobs after moving back to Texas, from being a self employed piano tuner to working as a microbiologist at several medical facilities in Big Spring. He retired from Scenic Mountain Medical Center in Big Spring in 2018.
Ray was an active member of Coahoma United Methodist Church. He and Barbara celebrated their 50th anniversary in 2018 at their church in Coahoma. He is always described by family, friends, and colleagues as a kind and gentle man, tempered with a dry but sharp sense of humor. He will be dearly missed by many people whose lives were touched by knowing him.
He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Barbara; sons, Philip (wife Liz) Wood of Nixa, MO, and Andrew Wood of Nixa, MO; his two older brothers, Johnnie Lee Wood of Canyon, Texas, and William (Bill) Wade Wood of Fairfax, VA; as well as many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.
There will be a public celebration of life service at the United Methodist Church in Coahoma, Texas, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you give donations in Ray's name to a Parkinson's Disease related charity such as the National Parkinson's Foundation and .
Published in Big Spring Herald from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020