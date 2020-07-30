1/1
Cody Shane Lefever
1984 - 2020
Cody Shane Lefever, 36, of Big Spring, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020. Graveside services will be held Friday, July 31, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Mount Olive with Scott Kirkland, pastor of Trinity Baptist Church, officiating.
Cody was born on March 22, 1984, in Lubbock, to Rhonda and David Lefever.  He lived most of his life in Howard County.  He worked for oil companies and was presently employed at Pioneer Resources.
He enjoyed camping with his boys, taking them to the Monahan's Sand Dunes, and making fun memories with them.  He would do silly dances just to make them smile if they were sad. He loved his fur babies.  He also enjoyed riding his motorcycle, fishing, rockhounding, and tinkering.  His nephew Wade was one of his favorite little dudes and could always brighten his day.  He loved all his nieces and nephews.  His parents, brothers, and grandmothers were very special to him and he loved them deeply.  He had many close friends whom he considered very special.  Cody was the type of man who would give his shirt to a stranger, and he will be missed tremendously by his family and loved ones.  
He is survived by his wife: Morgan Lefever; two sons: Trustin and Triton Lefever; parents: Rhonda and David Lefever; two brothers: Justin Lefever and his wife Sara, Shelby Lefever and his wife Haley; grandmothers: Dixie Powell and Helen Richarsdon; mother and father-in law: Lee and T.J. Jones; two sisters-in-law: Mahkayla Jones and Rebecca Olsson; five nieces and nephews: Audra Lefever, Wade Lefever , Parker Lefever, Lana Northcutt, and Liam Olsson.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Bill and Ruth Lefever, Desmond Powell, and Ronnie Richardson.
Arrangements are by Myers and Smith Funeral Home. Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com.

Published in Big Spring Herald from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Mount Olive
Funeral services provided by
Myers & Smith Funeral Home & Chapel
301 E 24th St
Big Spring, TX 79720
(432) 267-8288
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 30, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Lyndsey and Eric Tuttle
Friend
