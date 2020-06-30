Corey Dale Dancer (Moreno) 36 was received into the loving arms of Jesus on June 26, 2020.
He was the owner and operator of Powerwash Industries. He had a love for motorcycles as well as music. He became talented in playing the guitar and drums and he loved jamming with his friends. He also wrote songs that were inspired by the beat in his heart, his son Gavin.
Corey was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather Leo Ashinhurst, his paternal grandmother Louise Whitaker, his maternal great grandparents, Ora and Oran Ashinhurst, one uncle, Rodney Ashinhurst and one aunt Rita (Cookie) Dancer.
Corey is survived by his parents, Thomas and Debra Moreno of Big Spring.
Kaela and his son Gavin Lee Dancer of Big Spring. Austin and Crystal Mize and children, Ellison and Genevieve of Hawaii, Bryson VanVleet and Jaylee Gonzalez of Big Spring.
His parents Lawrence and Wendy Dancer of Odessa.
One brother, Larry Miles and his wife Connie of McCamey and their six children Brayden Miles of San Angelo, Lauren Miles of Lubbock, Bradyn Medina, Cadyn Elloitt Miles, Sophie Miles and Cali Miles of McCamey.
Six sisters, Natasha Dancer of Big Spring, and her children, Isabella Rivera and her fiancé Phillip Bacon of Ft. Stockton, Marcus Rivera, Adrian Rivera, and Jeremiah Rivera of Big Spring.
Brittani Brown and her children Koda and Elliot of Odessa.
Brianna Dancer and Kaelan King of Odessa and their children Laila and Knox.
Kaylea Dancer of Odessa
Emma Gomez and husband Fred of Big Spring and their children, Emeree Gonzalez, and Mia Gomez.
Heather Moreno of Big Spring.
Corey is also survived by his by his childhood partner in crime, Megan Smith of Lamesa and their two accomplices, Amanda Arguello and Elisabeth Canales of Big Spring
FLY HIGH CORDELL! WE'LL SEE YOU ON THE OTHER SIDE!
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Until 6 p.m. Tuesday at Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Services will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Life Church In Big Spring with burial to follow at Trinity Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Marcus Rivera, Adrian Rivera, Jeremiah Rivera, Chris Mason, Bryson VanVleet, Matt Reeves, Phil Kuykedall, and Sergoi Azdar.
Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com
He was the owner and operator of Powerwash Industries. He had a love for motorcycles as well as music. He became talented in playing the guitar and drums and he loved jamming with his friends. He also wrote songs that were inspired by the beat in his heart, his son Gavin.
Corey was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather Leo Ashinhurst, his paternal grandmother Louise Whitaker, his maternal great grandparents, Ora and Oran Ashinhurst, one uncle, Rodney Ashinhurst and one aunt Rita (Cookie) Dancer.
Corey is survived by his parents, Thomas and Debra Moreno of Big Spring.
Kaela and his son Gavin Lee Dancer of Big Spring. Austin and Crystal Mize and children, Ellison and Genevieve of Hawaii, Bryson VanVleet and Jaylee Gonzalez of Big Spring.
His parents Lawrence and Wendy Dancer of Odessa.
One brother, Larry Miles and his wife Connie of McCamey and their six children Brayden Miles of San Angelo, Lauren Miles of Lubbock, Bradyn Medina, Cadyn Elloitt Miles, Sophie Miles and Cali Miles of McCamey.
Six sisters, Natasha Dancer of Big Spring, and her children, Isabella Rivera and her fiancé Phillip Bacon of Ft. Stockton, Marcus Rivera, Adrian Rivera, and Jeremiah Rivera of Big Spring.
Brittani Brown and her children Koda and Elliot of Odessa.
Brianna Dancer and Kaelan King of Odessa and their children Laila and Knox.
Kaylea Dancer of Odessa
Emma Gomez and husband Fred of Big Spring and their children, Emeree Gonzalez, and Mia Gomez.
Heather Moreno of Big Spring.
Corey is also survived by his by his childhood partner in crime, Megan Smith of Lamesa and their two accomplices, Amanda Arguello and Elisabeth Canales of Big Spring
FLY HIGH CORDELL! WE'LL SEE YOU ON THE OTHER SIDE!
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Until 6 p.m. Tuesday at Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Services will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Life Church In Big Spring with burial to follow at Trinity Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Marcus Rivera, Adrian Rivera, Jeremiah Rivera, Chris Mason, Bryson VanVleet, Matt Reeves, Phil Kuykedall, and Sergoi Azdar.
Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Big Spring Herald from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.