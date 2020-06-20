Craig Baker passed from this earth on June 17, 2020, in Rush Springs, Oklahoma, where he was visiting friends.
The family well receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, June 22, 2020, and Nalley-Pickle and Welch Funeral Home.
Craig was born Feb. 2, 1972, in Big Spring, Texas, to Donnie and Linda Baker.
He resided here off and on most of his life. He was baptized and attended First Baptist Church as a child. He made friends wherever he was. He met his soulmate a year ago and had been living in California until moving back to Big Spring recently.
Survivors are his wife and soulmate, Jane Overlin; his daughter, Callie Baker; his son, Zak Baker; a sister, Meredith (Charlie) Crisp; a brother, Marc Baker; parents, Donnie and Linda Baker; many nieces and nephews; aunts, Louise Whitaker, Robbie Stewart, Tammy (Gregory) Gullion; an uncle, Steve (Pam) Baker; and many cousins.
He will be missed by his many friends and family. Until we meet again.
Donations can be made in his memory to your favorite charity.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com
Published in Big Spring Herald on Jun. 20, 2020.