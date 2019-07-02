Cromwell Rhoton, 92, died Saturday, June 29, 2019, in Gainesville. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday at Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Mount Olive Memorial Park with Mike Moates officiating.

He was born May 18, 1927. He was a lifetime resident of Howard County until moving to Sherman in 2011. He married Lois Smith on Feb. 15, 1944. They farmed and ranched at Luther. She preceded him in death June 29, 2011. He was a veteran of World War II, serving in the Navy.

He is survived by one son, Brent Rhoton and his wife. Jody of Sherman; two grandchildren, Katie Culifer and her husband, Johnny of Tom Bean, and Jamie Rhoton of Sherman; one great grandson, Jonathan Culifer of Tom Bean; two sisters, Gwen Fryar of Big Spring, and Jeannie Cunningham and her husband, Charles of Buffalo Gap; and several nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com. Published in Big Spring Herald on July 3, 2019