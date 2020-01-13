|
Cynthia Francese Anderson Boadle passed away at 6 p.m., Dec. 30, 2019, in Boonville, Missouri. She was a loving, caring wife and mother. Cynthia was a firecracker. She always spoke her mind. She was born July 29, 1928, in Brattleboro, Vermont, to Oscar Adolph Torbjorn Anderson and Francese Marie Beals. They both preceded her in death. Raised by her Swedish grandparents, she met Robert Boadle when he was a cadet at West Point. They married on April 7, 1951, in Brattleboro, Vermont. Cynthia left everything she knew and went with Bob to West Texas, in the time before air conditioning. She raised three daughters and taught them to sew, knit, crochet, and tat. He predeceased her in 1998. She married William Tilley, who also predeceased her. She had sisters, Patricia M. Anderson (deceased) and Sandra Smith of Queensbury, New York; and brothers, Roland O. Anderson of Brattleboro, Vermont, and Roy M Smith, Jr. (deceased); one step-sister, Diane Woods.
Cynthia was an accomplished seamstress. For many years she made uniforms for Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church School in Big Spring. She also was a proofreader and ad runner for the Big Spring Daily Herald. In later life she became a Certified Nurse Assistant and a caretaker for the elderly. She loved her family and dogs, especially Labrador Retrievers.
Robert and Cynthia had three daughters, Martha Ann (Jerry Nichols), Mona Louise, and Marie Cynthia (Walter Sanders). All three daughters survive. She had seven grandchildren; Martin L. Nichols (deceased), Katherine L. Nichols (James Porterfield), Matthew L. Nichols, Michael L. Nichols, Elizabeth A. D'Antonio (Adam Steger), Emily M. D'Antonio (Scott Truitt), and Jennifer M. Sanders. She also had six great-grandchildren. She had two step-children, Danny (Ramona), and Dana Tilley, several step-grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Nalley-Pickle & Welch funeral home.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Mt. Olive Memorial Park.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Big Spring Herald on Jan. 10, 2020