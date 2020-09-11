Cynthia Ruth Shaw, 63, of Robert Lee, Texas, born on Aug. 7, 1957, in Big Spring, Texas, died Tuesday, September 8, 2020 in Plano, Texas after a long battle with ovarian cancer. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Friday Sept. 11 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 2:00 Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Nalley-Pickle & Welch-Rosewood Chapel in Big Spring and interment will follow at Trinity Memorial Park.
Driven by her adventurous spirit, value of hard work and loyalty to her family and community; Cindy lived a life of simple wonder. Her perpetually flexible character made it easy to add to her collection of friends along her path in life. She was an adventurous and vibrant woman who loved sky diving and dancing. She worked to draw nature closer to her by making nectar for the hummingbirds, and planting flower garden. Cindy was known for saying that "she loved playing in the dirt." She was also known to replant little plants that had shed. No work of love was too tiny for her attention. Cynthia believed that love was hard work and that work is worthy of your best effort.
Cynthia loved her grandchildren dearly and shared her favorite children's book, The Velveteen Rabbit a story of realness and hope, with them. The books uncanny sincerity, unconditional love and absolute tenderness was a message that she told and tried to live.
Cindy was extremely passionate about donating blood locally and donated for over 40 years. She loved making the rich contribution of that precious resource to her community.
Survivors include her children, Dallas Hopper and wife Jennifer, Starr Reis and husband Justin; her grandchildren, Kole Leal, Wyatt Hopper, Wade Hopper, Wren Hopper, Charles Reis; her parents, Franklin Shaw and wife Starlie, Mildred Redmon and husband Glen; siblings, Helaine Hamline and husband Philip, Bryan Shaw and wife Dana; and her nieces and nephews, Aaron Shaw, Morgan Shaw, David Hamline, Daniel Hamline, Garrett Shaw, Andrew Hamline, Noah Hamline, and Leah Shaw.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Willie Summerfield and Angeline Shaw, Bryon and Alma Tatum; her brother Summer Shaw.
The family would like to request all guests to donate blood at the organization of their choosing, in honor of Cynthia.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com