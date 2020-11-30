Dale Brian Thompson, loving husband and father, was taken home by his Lord suddenly on Nov. 25, 2020.

Dale was born April 1, 1957, in Stamford, Texas. He graduated Brownfield High School in 1975 and married the love of his life, Kim, on Sept. 9, 1978.

Dale was a hardworking, unselfish family man. He cherished his marriage, his children, and dedicated four decades to his profession in the oil and gas industry. Known as Gramps by those who loved him the most, he spent his entire life serving others. He loved fishing, hunting with his son Josh, and watching his granddaughters play softball. Gramps, we will miss you dearly.

Dale is preceded in death by his parents Juanell and Howard Thompson. He is survived by wife Kim Thompson of Big Spring, son Josh Thompson of Frisco, daughter Jamie and husband Heath Bowlin of Lubbock, sister Diane and husband Mike Moore of Lubbock, sister Madeline and husband Larry Pickett of Brownfield, mother-in-law Dottie Burks of Brownfield, brother-in-law Scott McCutchen and wife Diane, and many nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind two granddaughters, Sydnee and Kynlee Bowlin.

Services for Dale Thompson will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Calvary Baptist Church with Rev. Steve Carter officiating. Family visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Brownfield Funeral Home.

