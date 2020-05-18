Dalton Lewis, 65, of Big Spring died Tuesday, May 12, 2020.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. Until 9 p.m. Sunday at Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Monday at Myers & Smith Chapel.
Dalton was born Nov. 15, 1954, in Big Spring to Fern and Weldon Lewis.
He married Carol Hollingsworth on December 15, 1995. She preceded him in death on Dec. 25, 2012.
He worked 20 years at Saunders Company. He then owned All American Cabinet until 2012. He was a lifetime resident of Howard County except while serving in the Air Force. He was a Baptist.
Dalton loved history, classic rock and chess.
Dalton is survived by his son: Michael Lewis of Big Spring; daughter: Casandra De La Crus and Jimmy Brown of Big Spring; and their mother: Jennifer TeGantvoort of Big Spring; four grandchildren: Johnny De La Cruz, III, Ariah De La Cruz, Joshua De La Cruz, and Alysandra De La Cruz, all of Big Spring; one great granddaughter: Nadya De La Cruz of Boswell; one brother: Charlie Lewis and Charla of Big Spring; one sister: Glenda James of Big Spring; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
In addition to his parents, Dalton was preceded in death by one son: Johnothan Lewis; one grandson: Malichi Lewis; and one sister: JoAnn Kennedy.
Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Pay our respects online at www.myersandsmith.com
Published in Big Spring Herald from May 18 to May 19, 2020.