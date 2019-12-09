|
Daniel Alcala, 58, of Big Spring, Texas, formerly of Sweetwater, Texas, passed away Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, in Sulphur, Louisiana, after a brief illness. A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at Sweetwater Cemetery. Interment will follow directed by McCoy Funeral Home. A prayer vigil and rosary will be recited by David Mendez at 6:30 and 7 p.m. Tuesday, at McCoy Chapel of Memories in Sweetwater.
Daniel was born Aug. 8, 1961, in Sweetwater, Texas, to Brigido and Mary (Vasquez) Alcala. He attended Sweetwater High School. He was an electrician. He had lived in Big Spring the past 16 years after leaving Sweetwater.
He is survived by two daughters, Christina Menchaca, and Saprina Martinez and husband, Stefan all of Big Spring; three sons, Timothy Alcala, Adam Contreras, Joseph Contreras and wife, Kendra, all of Big Spring; his mother, Mary Alcala of Sweetwater, Texas; and several grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his father; and a brother, Joe Alcala.
Published in Big Spring Herald on Dec. 9, 2019