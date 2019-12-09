Home

POWERED BY

Services
McCoy Funeral Home Inc
401 E 3rd St
Sweetwater, TX 79556
(325) 235-8666
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Alcala
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel Alcala


1961 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel Alcala Obituary
Daniel Alcala, 58, of Big Spring, Texas, formerly of Sweetwater, Texas, passed away Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, in Sulphur, Louisiana, after a brief illness. A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at Sweetwater Cemetery. Interment will follow directed by McCoy Funeral Home. A prayer vigil and rosary will be recited by David Mendez at 6:30 and 7 p.m. Tuesday, at McCoy Chapel of Memories in Sweetwater.
Daniel was born Aug. 8, 1961, in Sweetwater, Texas, to Brigido and Mary (Vasquez) Alcala. He attended Sweetwater High School. He was an electrician. He had lived in Big Spring the past 16 years after leaving Sweetwater.
He is survived by two daughters, Christina Menchaca, and Saprina Martinez and husband, Stefan all of Big Spring; three sons, Timothy Alcala, Adam Contreras, Joseph Contreras and wife, Kendra, all of Big Spring; his mother, Mary Alcala of Sweetwater, Texas; and several grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his father; and a brother, Joe Alcala.
Online condolences may be expressed at [email protected].
Published in Big Spring Herald on Dec. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McCoy Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -