Danny Leon Billington I, affectionately known as Danny B, lost his battle with a lengthy illness April 14, 2020. His velvet voice is forever singing praises with the angels.
Danny B was an extremely talented and gifted mechanic, guitarist, singer and song writer. His passion was music. He was happiest picking and singing, whether just sitting around with buddies and family or up on stage with the band Texas Outlaws and others. He always said his talent for music and "just knowing how to fix things" were gifts from God and he used them well.
Danny B was a marine, served with the Walking Dead Platoon in the Vietnam War.
Danny B was born July 16, 1955, in Morton, Texas to Dink and Mattie Billington who preceded him in death, as well as four brothers, Jackie Shipp, Grady Billington, Larry Billington and Billy Shipp; two sisters and spouses, Shirley and Dale Peden and Kay and Charles Trotter; one brother-in-love, Jimmy Ewing and two nephews.
He is survived by Sharon Filson, 18 year companion; six children, Danyell Billington, Danny Leon Billington II, Kayme Billington, John Luke Billington, Codie (Chris) Lopez and Nigel (Rachael) Miller; six grandchildren Emily Archer, Stryker Billington, William Lopez, Tyler Lopez, Kaitlyn Dexter and Theo Miller; one brother, one sister and three in-loves, Sammy and Connie Billington, Glenda Ewing, Kathy Billington and Bobbie Shipp; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
There will be no viewing or service per Danny B's request. A private memorial for family and friends will be held at a date yet to be determined. His wish is to be remembered as he was in life, fun, loving and musical, not his illness and death.
In lieu of flowers, please send monetary donations to or Saint Stephen's Chapel.
Danny B you will be forever loved and missed by your family and friends.
Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home.
Published in Big Spring Herald on Apr. 25, 2020