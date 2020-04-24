Home

POWERED BY

Services
Myers & Smith Funeral Home & Chapel
301 E 24th St
Big Spring, TX 79720
(432) 267-8288
Resources
More Obituaries for Danny Billington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Danny Leon Billington


1955 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Danny Leon Billington Obituary
Danny Leon Billington I, affectionately known as Danny B, lost his battle with a lengthy illness April 14, 2020. His velvet voice is forever singing praises with the angels.
Danny B was an extremely talented and gifted mechanic, guitarist, singer and song writer. His passion was music. He was happiest picking and singing, whether just sitting around with buddies and family or up on stage with the band Texas Outlaws and others. He always said his talent for music and "just knowing how to fix things" were gifts from God and he used them well.
Danny B was a marine, served with the Walking Dead Platoon in the Vietnam War.
Danny B was born July 16, 1955, in Morton, Texas to Dink and Mattie Billington who preceded him in death, as well as four brothers, Jackie Shipp, Grady Billington, Larry Billington and Billy Shipp; two sisters and spouses, Shirley and Dale Peden and Kay and Charles Trotter; one brother-in-love, Jimmy Ewing and two nephews.
He is survived by Sharon Filson, 18 year companion; six children, Danyell Billington, Danny Leon Billington II, Kayme Billington, John Luke Billington, Codie (Chris) Lopez and Nigel (Rachael) Miller; six grandchildren Emily Archer, Stryker Billington, William Lopez, Tyler Lopez, Kaitlyn Dexter and Theo Miller; one brother, one sister and three in-loves, Sammy and Connie Billington, Glenda Ewing, Kathy Billington and Bobbie Shipp; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
There will be no viewing or service per Danny B's request. A private memorial for family and friends will be held at a date yet to be determined. His wish is to be remembered as he was in life, fun, loving and musical, not his illness and death.
In lieu of flowers, please send monetary donations to or Saint Stephen's Chapel.
Danny B you will be forever loved and missed by your family and friends.
Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home.  Pay our respects online at www.myersandsmith.com
Published in Big Spring Herald on Apr. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Danny's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Myers & Smith Funeral Home & Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -