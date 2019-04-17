Danny Ray Allred, 68, of Roscoe, passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019, at Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital. Funeral Services for Danny will be held on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Church of Christ in Roscoe, Texas. Royce Clay, Dan Boren and Philip Tomlin will be officiating services. Interment will be at Roscoe Cemetery following funeral. There will be a family visitation on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Church of Christ in Roscoe at 1 p.m. until service time.

Danny was born on July 12, 1950, in Big Spring, Texas, to parents William Reedy and Rosa Lee Allred. He graduated high school then joined the United States Army where he served during the Vietnam War Era. After serving in the military, Danny worked as an engineer for Union Pacific Railroad for 36 years, until his retirement. Danny married Mary Boardman on Dec. 16, 1989, in Lamesa, Texas. Danny was a lifelong member of Church of Christ in Roscoe where he was known as "The Candyman". (He cherished his church family). He was a member of Sweetwater Rifle and Pistol Club. He was a volunteer for Nolan County 4H. Danny loved to fish and hunt. Danny loved spending time with his family and supported Roscoe High School Sports.

Survivors are wife, Mary Allred of Roscoe; daughters, Cindy Grayson and husband, Jim, of Elmendorf, Texas, and Marquita Helmer and husband, Wesley, of Merkel ,Texas; "sons of the heart", Billy Allred and wife, Maria, of Taylor, Texas, Roger Truscott and wife, Kelly, of Whittier, Alaska; grandsons, Colt Helmer of Tulsa, Oklahoma and John Houston Grayson of Elmendorf, Texas; granddaughter, Candice Grayson of Big Spring, Texas; brother, John Roy Allred and wife, Bonnie, of Big Spring, Texas; sister, Darlene Lujan of Big Spring, Texas; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Danny was preceded in death by parents, William Reedy and Rosa Lee Allred; grandson, Jay Helmer; and "son of heart"; Bruce Hollis.

Pallbearers will be, John Ruben Herrera, Caden Smith, John Grayson, Colt Helmer, Allen Pharis, and Neal Gotcher.

Online condolences may be made at www.mccoyfh.com. Published in Big Spring Herald on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary