Daryl Elmer Wood, 88, passed away Oct. 27, 2020, in an Odessa hospital. A visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Rosewood Chapel with the Rev. Rick Wilson officiating. Interment will be at Trinity Memorial Park.
Daryl was born June 28, 1932, at the home of his parents, Carl and Essie Belle Wood, near Snyder, Texas, he was raised in the home with sister, Evelyn, and two cousins whom he considered brothers, Billy and Wallace Rinehart.
Daryl served four years in the military and went to work for oilfield servicing companies after discharge. He married Doris Wanee on October 6, 1952 in Lovington, New Mexico. They moved to Big Spring in 1957. They had two children, Carl David and Tawa Jo. Doris preceded him in death on June 28, 2002.
After years of working in the oilfields, Daryl was hired by Cosden Oil Production, in the 1960s. He remained there through the refinery's transition to Fina and then Alon, USA. He advanced to the position of Production Foreman managing all their wells and tank batteries in the Westbrook area. He retired around 1996 after more than 30 years.
In 2003, he met Mary Louise Gill and they married April 11, 2003, bringing her young daughter, Kathy, into his life. Mary preceded him in death Oct. 7, 2009.
On Oct. 26, 2013, Daryl married Sharon Osburn. They continued to live a full life, working in the yard, pursuing their hobbies and taking care of their pets. He loved hunting and fishing. They attended Baptist Temple Church. He took care of the church facilities and loved his church and church family. He was a faithful servant of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
In addition to his parents, a sister, Evelyn Wood Meador, brother, Wallace Rinehart, and wives Doris and Mary, he was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Casie Elaine Wood and Brent David Wood.
Daryl is survived by his wife, Sharon of the home; son David (wife Zina) Wood, daughter Tawa Burk; daughter Kathy (husband, Ricardo) Najera; granddaughters Abrianna and Gabriela Najera, all of Big Spring Texas; brother, Billy (wife Barbara); and numerous nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory.