David "ICKS" Chavarria, 39, of Sterling City, formerly of Big Spring, died Saturday, July 27, 2019. Prayer service will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at Myers & Smith Chapel. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday at Myers & Smith Chapel.
David was born Feb. 9, 1980, in Big Spring, Texas, to Dorothy Hester Chavarria and Albert Chavarria, Sr. He was a lifetime resident of Big Spring but had also lived in Crane. He moved to Sterling City in 2006. He was a truck driver for H & B Trucking. David was a Baptist.
David is survived by his wife, Cathy Millard of Sterling City; two sons, Anthony Marinelarena of Crane, and Landyn Millard of Sterling City; one daughter, Layni Fairweather of Sterling City; three brothers, Albert Chavarria, Jr. (Geno) of Anchorage, Alaska, Felix Chavarria of Austin and Rey Chavarria (Bentura) of Big Spring; two sisters, Erica Holguin, and Emily Holguin, both of Big Spring; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
David was preceded in death by his parents, Dorothy Brents and Albert Chavarria, Sr.; and his step-mother, Maria Chavarria.
Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com
Published in Big Spring Herald on Aug. 1, 2019