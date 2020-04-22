|
Our Beloved brother, David Jon Phillips died in San Francisco, California, April 13, 2020. The youngest of eight children he was born August 10, 1964 to Ted and Perry Lou Phillips in Big Spring, Texas where he graduated high school. David received his degrees in music studies at Dominican University (California) and recently taught voice there. He was an operatic tenor and performed at many San Francisco Bay Area venues.
David was a delight to know. His siblings Doyle, Wes, Tom, Lila, Nathan and Debbie miss him deeply. (A sister Luan died many years ago.) Cause of death was liver cancer, discovered too late for treatment.
Published in Big Spring Herald on Apr. 23, 2020