Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David Phillips
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Jon Phillips


1964 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Jon Phillips Obituary
Our Beloved brother, David Jon Phillips died in San Francisco, California, April 13, 2020. The youngest of eight children he was born August 10, 1964 to Ted and Perry Lou Phillips in Big Spring, Texas where he graduated high school. David received his  degrees in music studies at Dominican University (California) and recently taught voice there. He was an operatic tenor and performed at many San Francisco Bay Area venues. 
David was a delight to know. His siblings Doyle, Wes, Tom, Lila, Nathan and Debbie miss him deeply. (A sister Luan died many years ago.) Cause of death was liver cancer, discovered too late for treatment.
Published in Big Spring Herald on Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -