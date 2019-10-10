|
David Logan Jansch, 81, of Big Spring, passed away peacefully on Oct. 7, 2019. Services for David will be Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at 2 p.m., at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Big Spring, Texas, of which he was a devoted and beloved member, with graveside services to follow at Coahoma Cemetery. His family will receive visitors on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Myers & Smith Funeral Home in Big Spring, Texas.
He was born on Oct. 22, 1937 in Islip Town, New York to Herman and Jane Jansch. He was a proud member of the Dansville High School Class of 1956. He joined the United States Army on Aug. 29, 1961 and served as an E4 specialist building missiles, during the Vietnam Era, in Missouri and White Sands, New Mexico. After Honorably Discharging from the United States Army on Aug. 28, 1963, he joined the United States Army Reserves of which he remained until July 31, 1967. On Aug. 25, 1967, he married the love of his life, Francine Jansch, in Big Spring, Texas, and resided there for the remainder of his life. The last three years of his life were spent traveling to New York and Oklahoma to spend time with his brother and son, as well as spending much time in San Angelo with his granddaughter Krystal, her husband, children, and extended family. He was very strong in his faith in his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, and he passed this on to his family. He was a beloved husband, father, Papa, and brother, and his presence will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him.
He is survived his daughters, Judy Cook, of California. and Diane Jonas, of Kyle, Texas; his sons, Mike Pruitt and wife, Kathy, of Caddo, Oklahoma, and Tracy Pruitt and wife Pat, of Pasadena, Texas; and a very special granddaughter that he raised as one of his daughters, Krystal Gilbert and husband, David of San Angelo, Texas; as well as John Linden, a young man he loved as his own and loved him as a father. He is also survived by two sisters, Helen Crandall and husband Ned, of Big Spring, Texas, and Liz Jansch, of Colorado. He is also survived by one brother, Tom Jansch and wife, Sally, of Dansville, New York. He is also survived by six grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Francine Jansch; his parents, Herman and Jane Jansch; his daughter, Cynthia Smith; three grandsons, Chad Felts, Jeremy Smith, and Cameron Smith; one granddaughter, Stacey Pruitt; and three brothers, Don Jansch, Pete Jansch and Jimmy Jansch.
Pallbearers will be Mike Pruitt, Tracy Pruitt, David Gilbert, John Linden, J.W. Linden, and Larry Cathey. Honorary Pallbearers are Ned Crandall and Jerry Moore.
The family would like to extend a very warm thank you to Sandra and Larry Cathey and Patricia and Jerry Moore for the help caring for David the last year of his life as he resided in San Angelo, as well as a very warm thanks to Lamun-Lusk-Sanchez Texas State Veterans Home for all the love and care they provided David with in his last few months.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 810 Scurry Street, Big Spring, TX 79720.
Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home.
Published in Big Spring Herald on Oct. 10, 2019