David Maxwell Sikes, age 78, of Coahoma, was received into the arms of Jesus on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. His passing took place peacefully at Scenic Mountain Medical Center after being treated for sepsis and other medical problems.

David was one of five siblings born to Ollie Sikes and Elizabeth Witts Sikes, May 16, 1940, in Norfolk, Va. He graduated with Raquel Welch from La Jolla High School in California in 1958. David enlisted into the United States Navy during his senior year and served for six years before receiving an honorable discharge. He also worked in several government positions in the US Department of Agriculture, US Forest Department, Agriculture Forest, and US Department of the Navy until his retirement in 1997. During this time he also earned his Bachelor's in Forestry. On Dec. 8, 1990, David married Kay, and they moved to Texas in 1998. David committed his life to Christ in 1972 and was a dedicated and active member of Cornerstone Covenant Church in Big Spring.

David is survived by his wife Kay Kalmen Hare Sikes and five children, three from previous marriages,

Deborah Scott of California, Stephen Sikes and wife Sandy of Oregon, James Sikes of California, Rebecca Sikes Mejia of Texas, and David Michael Sikes of Texas; six grandchildren, Rachel Samuelsz of California, Joseph Scott of California, Trevor and Dalton Sikes of Oregon, Abie and Amree Mejia of Texas; two great-grandchildren, Micah and Zoe Samuelsz. He is also survived by siblings Joseph (Randy) Sikes and wife June, and Valna-Rue Sikes Bunch and husband Art.

David is predeceased by his father and mother Ollie and Elizabeth Sikes, brothers William and Garry Sikes.

A memorial service with military honors will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Covenant Church in Big Spring. The service will be presided over by Pastor Michael Willard. His ashes will be laid to rest in the Texas State Veterans Cemetery at Abilene.

