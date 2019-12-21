|
Dean Richters, 68, of Coahoma, passed away Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in a Lubbock hospital. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at the First Baptist Church in Big Spring. Interment will follow at Westbrook Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home.
He was born July 2, 1951, in Big Spring, and married Kathleen Henderson July 11, 1976, in Coahoma.
Dean graduated from Coahoma High School in 1970. He graduated from Sul Ross University with both his Bachelors and Masters degrees. He taught for the Castleberry ISD for a period of time, then worked for AK Construction erecting metal buildings. Dean returned to teaching and coaching for Coahoma ISD for 22 years, retiring in 2011. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and other outdoor sports.
Survivors include his wife, Kathy Richters of Coahoma; three children, Terry McMahan and companion, Rob Pearson of Seattle, WA, Sara Fontana, and Ricky Richters and wife, Lindsey, all of Coahoma; six grandchildren, Dustin Fontana and wife, Alex, and Erin Nicole Fontana all of Lubbock, Kelsey Sanders and husband, Trace, Kacee Allen, Kristin Allen and Braxton Dean Richters all of Coahoma; two sisters, Shirlene Toppings and husband, John of Boerne, and Linda Coates and husband, R. L. of Coahoma; and two brothers, Dwayne Richters and wife, Alice of Alvarado and Don Richters and wife, Susie of Eldorado.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Earnest and Lucille Arnette Richters; and three sisters, Ginger Davis, Madeline Rainey and Veta Lou Spears.
The family suggests memorials to the Dean Richters Memorial Scholarship Fund at Coahoma ISD.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory.
Published in Big Spring Herald from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019