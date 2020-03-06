|
A retired Air Force Veteran and Texas Christian University graduate, Deborah "Debee" Brostek, 47, passed Feb. 5, 2020. Debee was born on Aug. 19, 1972. She started her work life as a World Herald newspaper delivery girl in Bellevue, Nebraska. In high school Debee played in the Bellevue East High School Marching Band, was in Air Force Junior ROTC, and ran the two-mile race for the track team. After graduating from high school, she attended Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, Texas, and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice. She was also a member of the ROTC program at TCU. Upon graduation Debee joined the Air Force and traveled extensively, including to serve her nation in Qatar. She spent the past few years living in Bellevue, Nebraska, working at Offutt Air Force Base. In her spare time Debee was a TCU football super fan.
Debee is survived by her brother, Tony Brostek-Van Manen (Kelvin Brostek-Van Manen); a sister, Sherry L. Brostek; father, Gerald "Jerry" L. Brostek; and her miniature schnauzer, Ozzy.
Debee will be laid to rest at Trinity Memorial Park alongside her mother, in Big Spring, Texas.
Please donate to The Scleroderma Foundation in lieu of flowers. For questions you can email [email protected].
Published in Big Spring Herald on Feb. 29, 2020