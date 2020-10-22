With great sorrow in our hearts, we announce that Heaven has gained a new angel, Deborah Coy Lang, age 61, on Oct. 17, 2020. Debbie will lie state from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. Funeral Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Rosewood Chapel.
She was our most beloved wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend to many. Her passing has shocked us all but we know she shot straight into our Father's arms and Heaven is much brighter with her.
Debbie was born to Frank and Dorothy Coy on 26 Mar 1959. She was youngest of the Coy daughters that included 10 children. She moved around Texas with her husband and eventually settled in Big Spring Texas.
Those who knew Debbie would all agree that she was definitely a free spirit whose joy in life was to make people laugh with her witty personality and mile long smile. She loved with a fierce passion and always told those in her circle that she loved them. The only thing Debbie loved more than becoming a Mother was being a grandmother.
Debbie enjoyed her home, loved her family, the beach and music as evidenced by the many concerts she and her husband attended, and allowed the "bands" to practice in her home. She just loved her private gigs. She also loved gardening and her cactus plants. But most of all, she loved her husband Gary, her children and grandchildren.
Debbie was preceded in death by her parents, Frank & Dorothy Coy. She leaves behind her husband of 39 years Gary Lang, her children Shannon, Jacob, Amy and Joshua; her grandchildren Ayden, Kegan and Matthew, along with her nine siblings, Claudette Molina Frank Coy, Lorraine Coy Salerno, Dorothea Coy Mortazavi, Vincent Coy, Kathleen Makovicka, Jeffery Coy, Cindy Coy Garza and Brian Coy, multiple cousins, nieces, nephews and in-laws that are too numerous to list but who will always love and miss her deeply.
She also leaves behind her beloved animals Chica and Pebbles, who stayed attached to her every minute, every day.
Debbie, the Earthly Bride of Gary Lang, now surrendered to the loving arms of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, who now claims as His own.
