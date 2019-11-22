Home

Robert Massie Funeral Home
402 Rio Concho Dr.
San Angelo, TX 76903
325-655-8121
Debra Ann Hughes


1953 - 2019
Debra Ann Hughes Obituary
Debra Ann Hughes, 66, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, in San Angelo.
Memorial services will be at a later date. Cremation and arrangements are under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home.
Mrs. Hughes was born July 20, 1953, in Neodesha, Kansas. She was a 1971 graduate of Neodesha High School in Neodesha, Kansas. Debbie was most proud to be a homemaker, later working as a home health administrator, but being a mom and a grandma were her favorite jobs. Debbie was a resident of San Angelo since 2010 moving from Big Spring where she lived since 1974. She was known for her kindness and warm smile.
Survivors include three daughters, Erica Hughes and husband, Travis Williams of Burnet, Stacy Thomas and husband, Mike of San Angelo, and Cassy Hughes of Burnet; her mother, Virginia Millis of Neodesha, Kansas; two brothers, Tim Millis and wife, Debbi, and Spike Millis and wife, Micha, all of Neodesha, Kansas; a sister, Karen Murray of Neodesha, Kansas; five grandchildren, Lennon, Zoe, Adam, Zach and Sawyer. Debbie was preceded in death by her father, Eugene Millis; and a brother, Jerry Millis.
Published in Big Spring Herald on Nov. 22, 2019
