Debra Kay Wasson
1955 - 2020
Debra Kay Wasson, 65, of Big Spring, born on April 17, 1955, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2020, in Big Spring, Texas.
Debra was survived by her son, James Hill and wife Maria Hill; her daughter Cheryl Overton; her sister Cheryl Shults and husband Ronnie Shults; her brothers Larry Tolson, Mike Tolson and Joe Tolson; her granddaughters Andi and Stacey Overton; her grandson, Christian Hill; her very special niece Chelsea and husband Matt Buskey; her best friend and caregiver Cheryl Brown; and her multiple nieces and nephews.
Debra was preceded in death by her father, Thomas Alexander Tolson Jr.; and her mother Venice Southard Tolson; and her husband of seven years, Paul Wasson. Debra will be deeply missed by all who loved and cherished her.
Arrangements by Nalley-Pickle and Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com

Published in Big Spring Herald from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
906 Gregg St
Big Spring, TX 79720
(432) 267-6331
