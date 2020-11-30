Demetrius "Nannie" Pruitt, 53, of Big Spring was called to her final heavenly destination on Nov. 24, 2020. A private family memorial will be 1p.m. Saturday at the ARC officiated by Minister Tris Clemons.

Demetrius was born Dec. 25, 1966, in Big Spring. She attended BSISD. She never married or had

children of her own and yet still lived a full life. Demetrius took pleasure in babysitting as a young girl

and as an adult she babysat numerous children and helped rear many of her nieces and nephews, hence

the nickname "Nannie". She was very fond of her nephews Jason and Tavaris and her niece Traosha. She especially had a soft spot for Tavaris and this was no secret to anyone in the family.

To know Demetrius was to love her. She was outspoken, sometimes to a fault. Our fondest memories

are her being asked to leave not one family holiday function, but two in the same year! Oh, she meant

no harm she was just ushering in her birthday.

Nannie enjoyed reading her Bible, playing dominos, cooking and being around family. She enjoyed

watching TBN and listening to gospel music. Although she strayed as we all sometimes do, she never lost her faith in God. Her favorite quote was "Peace be still." Demetrius rededicated her life to Jesus Christ in November 2016.

Demetrius is survived by four sisters: Marilyn Williams (Alvin), Debra Ausbie, Cherilyn Ausbie (Marlon), Teresa Webster (RB) seven brothers: Vernon Ausbie (Isabell), Cornell Ausbie, Fred Pruitt (Susan), Gerome Pruitt, Victor Pruitt (Tonya), Tim Pruitt, Mike Phillips (Irene)

She is survived by her favorite Aunt, Carol Thomas Scaggs, Best friend, Rosa Ausbie, numerous nieces

and nephews a host of cousins and friends.

Demetrius was preceded in death by her loving mother Wilma Lee Pruitt, her bonus dad, Leroy Phillips, and her brothers Dennis and James Ausbie.

The family would like to thank Big Spring Center for Skilled Care, Ms. Linda Waddill, and Home Hospice for their generous care of our loved one. In lieu of flowers the family request that you submit an act of kindness to others.

