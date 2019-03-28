Dennis R. Knecht, Sr., 67, of Big Spring, passed away Monday morning, March 25, 2019, at his home.

The family will receive friends 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, March 29, 2019, at the Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home.

He was born on March 13, 1952, in Plymouth, Wisconsin, to Thomas E. Knecht, Sr. and Evelyn (Kulow) Dirks and was raised in Plymouth by Evelyn and Mel Dirks.

Survivors include his wife, Rosemary Knecht of Big Spring; his children, Jacqueline Knecht-Bush (Eric) of Forney, Bonnie Knecht-Bell (Matthew) of Snowflake, Arizona, and Dennis R. Knecht, Jr. of Big Spring; a stepson, Christopher Decker of Odessa; a stepdaughter, Bobbie Decker Allen of Big Spring; his grandchildren, Lisa, Naomi, Gavin, August, Brianna, Cassandra, and Selena; a brother, John (Mickey) Knecht of Plymouth, Wisconsin; a sister-in-law, Janice (Daniel) Knecht of Plymouth, Wisconsin; and many loving nieces, nephews and extended family.

Dennis loved watching the Dallas Cowboys and cheering them on. It was definitely a house divided with Rosemary being a Green Bay Packers fan. Anyone that knew Dennis knew he was an animal lover, and he passed that on to his kids. He also enjoyed working on outboard motors and cars, a passion of which he wanted to pursue in retirement. He enjoyed seeing his children and grandchildren. He was never without a witty comment or a funny, sometimes inappropriate, story. He was hard-working, reliable and dependable and worked for the 7-Eleven Company the last eight years. Prior to that, he worked as a correctional officer. He also proudly served his country in the United States Air Force.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Evelyn Dirks; his father, Mel Dirks; grandparents, Raymond and Edna Kulow, and Edward Knecht; two brothers, Daniel and Tom; and a sister, Bonnie.

In previous conversations with my Dad, he shared with me that he had lived a good life and that he was ready whenever The Lord called him home. He also said that he wouldn't want us to be sad that he is no longer here. Dennis was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He will be greatly missed by all. There will be many angels to welcome him home.

Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com. Published in Big Spring Herald on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary