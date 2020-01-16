|
|
Derek Wayne Griffith, 47, formerly of Big Spring, died Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in San Angelo. Funeral services are 2 p.m., Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Rosewood Chapel. Interment will follow at Trinity Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at the funeral home.
Derek was born on June 26, 1972, in Big Spring. His parents are Jo and Steve Stone, and the late Wayne Griffith. Grandparents were Jack and Glenny Griffith, and Henry and Helen Lasiter. He never really met a stranger, but he would usually work, "We're from Big Spring" into the introductory conversation. He attended schools in Big Spring and Colorado City. He played baseball and sang in the choir. He was in Rhapsody and was the first freshman to be selected for Meistersingers at that time. He graduated from Big Spring High School in 1990. He then attended Howard College and during that time, he toured across the country, singing with the Joe Whitten Prison Ministries. He loved to sing the National Anthem, unaccompanied, at the Howard College Hawks basketball games.
He attended Texas A&M University and embraced the Spirit of Aggieland wholeheartedly. He worked for a time on a beach re-nourishment and mapping project on the Carolina coast driving a CRAB, Coastal Research Amphibious Buggy. Most recently, he was a caregiver for his little buddy, Bodie, and they shared a special bond.
Derek married Carrie Bruton on July 30, 2016. They both said they saved each other. When they rescued Zumi, a chi-weenie puppy, their little family was complete.
Derek loved all sports, especially baseball, and more specifically AGGIE baseball. He was also a huge fan of the Texas Rangers and the Dallas Cowboys. He loved trivia and quoting movie lines and would break out in song at any time. He loved to laugh, he loved to make people laugh, and he loved to reminisce about the times when everybody laughed! One thing he was serious about though, was dominoes. He was a competitive 42 player.
When he made a friend, he kept that friend. Never was there a person better at keeping in touch with old friends.
Derek was a Christian and he loved the Lord. He accepted Christ as a child and was later baptized in 1988. He was the official blessing giver at family meals. Derek always said that, "when you are talking to God, you don't have to be fancy. God is your friend, and it's okay to talk to Him like a friend."
He is survived by his wife, Carrie Griffith; parents, Jo and Steve Stone; maternal grandmother, Helen Lasiter; sister, Brittany Draper and spouse, Dayton; nephews, Caleb and Easton Draper; many aunts, uncles, cousins, including his special cousin, Duncan Hyden.
Derek leaves a legacy of love, laughter, and friendships.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Big Spring Herald on Jan. 16, 2020