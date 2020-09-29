Diana Oviedo of Big Spring Texas passed away on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at the age of 49.
Born Dec. 14, 1970, a correctional officer for the GEO group for 18 years, she is the daughter of Clementina Letts and Stepfather John Letts.
She is survived by her life partner of 21 years, Lisa Salas, mother in law, Eloisa Salas, Step Daughter, Niccolette Wells and husband Joshua Wells, Step Son, Donovan Aguero and Jamie Deramus, Four grandchildren, Kellin Aguero-Wells, Damien Aguero, Aria Aguero, and Olivia Wells, Sister Norma Hilario and husband Daniel Hilario Sr., Brother Daniel Oviedo, Sister in Law, Eva Gonzales and husband Randy Gonzales, Sister in Law Susie Trevino and husband Larry Trevino, Nephews, Alex Franco, Daniel Jr. Hilario and wife Anna Hilario, Nieces, Malerie Oviedo, Makayla Oviedo, Alyssa Oviedo, Christina Marquez, Chelsey Tavarez and husband Ruben Tavarez, and Gabriella Trevino, as well as several beloved great nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death are her biological father Weneslado Oviedo, and father in law Domingo Christopher Salas.
Diana was a hard-working woman who devoted her time to helping others in any way they needed. She was a cherished friend to many who knew her and had an all-around good spirit. She loved her family and always included her dogs right along with them. Diana enjoyed spending her time barbequing for friends and family, spending weekends fishing at the lake, spoiling her grandchildren, and cheering on the Dallas Cowboys for every football game. She will be greatly missed and has left an impact on all who have had the blessing of knowing her.
Memorial Services will be held with a viewing at Myers and Smith on Wednesday Sept. 30 from 12 p.m.-7 p.m., The family invites anyone who wishes to celebrate her life and share any fond memories you may have of Diana at the end of the evening at 7 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at 11a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1 at Family Faith Center.
Pallbearers will be Joshua Wells, Lee Canales, Daniel Hilario, Jr., Tony Saracho, Danny Valle, and Michael Ramirez. Honorary Pallbearers ae Daniel Oviedo and Jesus Medina, Jr.
Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com