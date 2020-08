Dick Nichols, 82, of Big Spring died Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020.Visitation will be 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. Thursday at Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Graveside services will be at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at Mount Olive Memorial Park with Courtney Ballard, pastor of Circuit Riders Cowboy Church, officiating.Dick was born on Jan. 31, 1938, to Myrta and Oliver Nichols in Howard County. He was a lifetime resident of Howard County. He farmed and ranched all his life in Howard County. He attended school in Knott and was a Baptist.Dick enjoyed a good horse and owned racehorses. He loved all his family, immediate and extended.He is survived by one son: Brent Nichols and his wife Tracey; one daughter: Michelle Nichols; seven grandchildren: Faron Nichols and his wife Macey, Corden Nichols, Amber Molina and her husband Ismael, Dois Alan Haggard and his wife Candice, Rachel Haggard, Reagan Haggard, and Pecos Doss; three great grandchildren: Liam Molina, Leyla Haggard, June Haggard; one brother: Jerry Nichols and his wife Rita.In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by three brothers: Billy Nichols, Buddy Nichols, and Lonnie Nichols; and one sister: Charlotte Jackson.Arrangements are by Myers and Smith Funeral Home. Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com