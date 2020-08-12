Dick Nichols, 82, of Big Spring died Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. Thursday at Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Graveside services will be at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at Mount Olive Memorial Park with Courtney Ballard, pastor of Circuit Riders Cowboy Church, officiating.
Dick was born on Jan. 31, 1938, to Myrta and Oliver Nichols in Howard County. He was a lifetime resident of Howard County. He farmed and ranched all his life in Howard County. He attended school in Knott and was a Baptist.
Dick enjoyed a good horse and owned racehorses. He loved all his family, immediate and extended.
He is survived by one son: Brent Nichols and his wife Tracey; one daughter: Michelle Nichols; seven grandchildren: Faron Nichols and his wife Macey, Corden Nichols, Amber Molina and her husband Ismael, Dois Alan Haggard and his wife Candice, Rachel Haggard, Reagan Haggard, and Pecos Doss; three great grandchildren: Liam Molina, Leyla Haggard, June Haggard; one brother: Jerry Nichols and his wife Rita.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by three brothers: Billy Nichols, Buddy Nichols, and Lonnie Nichols; and one sister: Charlotte Jackson.
