Doloreska "Dot" Cuatt Harvey Dinehart, 74, of Big Spring, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020. Private family services will be at a later date.She survived by her sons, John Harvey and wife, Gail, Richard Harvey and wife, Emma, and Robert Harvey and wife, Janis; daughters, Joyce Douglas and husband, Kenny, and Karen Taylor and husband, Mark; grandchildren, Aimee, Micheal, Brittany, Amanda, Austin, Robin, Jacob, Samantha, Alexis, Skye, and Kassie.She was preceded in death by her adopted sisters, Celia, Rosie, and Linda.Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.