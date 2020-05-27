Doloreska Cuatt Harvey "Dot" Dinehart
Doloreska "Dot" Cuatt Harvey Dinehart, 74, of Big Spring, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020. Private family services will be at a later date.
She survived by her sons, John Harvey and wife, Gail, Richard Harvey and wife, Emma, and Robert Harvey and wife, Janis; daughters, Joyce Douglas and husband, Kenny, and Karen Taylor and husband, Mark; grandchildren, Aimee, Micheal, Brittany, Amanda, Austin, Robin, Jacob, Samantha, Alexis, Skye, and Kassie.
She was preceded in death by her adopted sisters, Celia, Rosie, and Linda.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.

Published in Big Spring Herald on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
906 Gregg St
Big Spring, TX 79720
(432) 267-6331
