Dominga Cevallos, 79, of Big Spring, Texas, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. She entered the Lord's loving arms surrounded by her family. Vigil service at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at Myers & Smith Chapel. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Burial will be at Trinity Memorial Park.
She was born on Oct. 22, 1939, to Manuel and Miquela Jimenez of Big Spring, Texas.
She married the love of her life, Narciso Cevallos, on Dec. 10, 1955. Dominga was loved by so many people. She was a strong, faithful and humble woman. She was a homemaker who loved her children and grandchildren immensely. She loved to cook and play bingo. She was exceedingly kind and loved everyone unconditionally and without judgment. Her home was never empty of visitors, and her phone never stopped ringing. She was the person you looked to for advice and asked to pray for you because of her unfailing faith in her Lord and Savior. She was generous with everyone, even when she herself was lacking. The world has lost one of the kindest souls to walk this earth.
Dominga is survived by her son, Narciso Cevallos Jr. and his wife, Susan Cevallos of Big Spring; and four daughters, Irma Cevallos and her husband, Brian Ferrell of Big Spring, Dora Charlton and her husband, Sam Charlton of Conroe, Sandra Cevallos of Big Spring, and Andrea Elliott and her husband, Cory Elliott of Midland. She is also survived by her six grandchildren, Trystan Cevallos, Lauren Cevallos, April Cevallos, Hunter Cevallos, Connor Elliott, Brayden Elliott; and one great-granddaughter, Alexa Charlton.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Narciso Cevallos; and her daughters, Angela Cevallos and Victoria Cevallos.
Pallbearers will be Cory Elliott, Sam Charlton, Poly Castaneda, Brian Ferrell, Oscar Solis and Ruben Solis. Honorary pallbearers will be Hunter Cevallos, Connor Elliott and Brayden Elliott.
Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com.
Published in Big Spring Herald from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019