Dominick V. Bonura, 84, of Big Spring died Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. There will be no service for the time being, and the details for Dominick's Celebration of Life will be announced later.
Dominick was born in a farmhouse in Albion, Michigan to Agatha (Lena) Signorelli and Anthony Joseph Bonura who were both deaf. He moved to Brooklyn and Ridgewood, New York where he attended St. Joseph's School for the Deaf in Bronx, and Fanwood in White Plains, NY where he was a co-captain of the football team winning for two straight years.
Dominick graduated from Gallaudet in 1961 with a degree in Physical Education, Keene State College in NH with a master's degree in special education and California University Northridge with a master's degree in administration and supervision.
Over 35 years, Dom had experiences as an educator, administrator, and community for the deaf in various locations: Washington, DC, Brattleboro, VT, Concord, NH, Philadelphia, Pa and SWCD in Big Spring. Also, he taught the AARP's Driving Safety to the deaf community for 13 years. (He has a long list of his involvement in the deaf community.)
Dominick retired and lived in North Hero, VT before moving back to Big Spring, TX.
Dominick was married to Helene K. Bibla for over 60 years with three children: Anthony M. Bonura of Albuquerque, NM, Alexander D., and Nancy Anne, both of Big Spring, one granddaughter, Isabella V. Bonura of Albuquerque, NM, one sister, Rosemary Bellio of Dade City, Fl, one brother, Richard Bonura of West Brattleboro, VT and nieces and nephews and cousins.
The family of Dominick V. Bonura appreciates the wonderful support of the Interim Health Home Care and Hospice and the Highland Council for the Deaf (HCD) both in Big Spring.
In lieu of flowers, please send the donation to: Southwest College for the Deaf (SWCD), 3200 Avenue C, Big Spring, TX 79720 (Julie Bailey, Howard College – 432-264-5051); Gallaudet University Alumni Association, 800 Florida Ave NE, Washington, DC 20002 (Alfred Sonnenstrahl, Director of GUAA – 202-250-2590 to honor Dominick V. Bonura, Class of 1961).
