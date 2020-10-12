1/1
Dominick V Bonura
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dominick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dominick V. Bonura, 84, of Big Spring died Friday, Oct. 9, 2020.  There will be no service for the time being, and the details for Dominick's Celebration of Life will be announced later.
Dominick was born in a farmhouse in Albion, Michigan to Agatha (Lena) Signorelli and Anthony Joseph Bonura who were both deaf.  He moved to Brooklyn and Ridgewood, New York where he attended St. Joseph's School for the Deaf in Bronx, and Fanwood in White Plains, NY where he was a co-captain of the football team winning for two straight years.
Dominick graduated from Gallaudet in 1961 with a degree in Physical Education, Keene State College in NH with a master's degree in special education and California University Northridge with a master's degree in administration and supervision.
Over 35 years, Dom had experiences as an educator, administrator, and community for the deaf in various locations:  Washington, DC, Brattleboro, VT, Concord, NH, Philadelphia, Pa and SWCD in Big Spring. Also, he taught the AARP's Driving Safety to the deaf community for 13 years. (He has a long list of his involvement in the deaf community.)
Dominick retired and lived in North Hero, VT before moving back to Big Spring, TX.
Dominick was married to Helene K. Bibla for over 60 years with three children: Anthony M. Bonura of Albuquerque, NM, Alexander D., and Nancy Anne, both of Big Spring, one granddaughter, Isabella V. Bonura of Albuquerque, NM, one sister, Rosemary Bellio of Dade City, Fl, one brother, Richard Bonura of West Brattleboro, VT and nieces and nephews and cousins.
The family of Dominick V. Bonura appreciates the wonderful support of the Interim Health Home Care and Hospice and the Highland Council for the Deaf (HCD) both in Big Spring.
In lieu of flowers, please send the donation to: Southwest College for the Deaf (SWCD), 3200 Avenue C, Big Spring, TX 79720 (Julie Bailey, Howard College – 432-264-5051);  Gallaudet University Alumni Association, 800 Florida Ave NE, Washington, DC 20002 (Alfred Sonnenstrahl, Director of GUAA – 202-250-2590 to honor Dominick V. Bonura, Class of 1961).
Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home.  Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Big Spring Herald from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Myers & Smith Funeral Home & Chapel
301 E 24th St
Big Spring, TX 79720
(432) 267-8288
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Myers & Smith Funeral Home & Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved