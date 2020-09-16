1/1
Don Payne
1940 - 2020
Don Payne, 80, of Big Spring, passed away Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at his residence. A visitation will be held Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Funeral services will held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at the Nalley-Pickle & Welch Rosewood Chapel. Burial will follow at Trinity Memorial Park.
Don was born May 24, 1940 in Big Spring, Texas to Beaula Ray Payne and Henry Clay Payne. He was a lifetime resident of Big Spring and had worked as a meat cutter. He was a veteran of the United States Navy. He married Cheryl Bedwell Feb. 14, 1981. He enjoyed woodworking, building, landscaping the yard and riding horses. He was described as being able to teach the kids anything, being headstrong and straight forward.
Don is survived by his wife Cheryl of Big Spring; four daughters from his first marriage; his children: James Shriver III and wife Frances and child Tasha; June Smith and husband Steve and child Chad; Paul Johnson, Teresa Johnson and children: Joseph Dawn Savell and Terry Coates, Jr. and wife Callie Beverly; brother: Ronnie Payne; sister: Carolyn Payne and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters: Sandra Jo, Jerrie Murphy and Sharon Wallace and husband Lin and Vernell Campbell and husband Wendell.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com

Published in Big Spring Herald from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Rosewood Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
906 Gregg St
Big Spring, TX 79720
(432) 267-6331
