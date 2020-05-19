Dona Elizeabeth Rogers, 72, of Godley, Texas, formerly of Big Spring, passed away gently on Friday, May 15, 2020. Dona was born May 2, 1948, in Big Spring to Dois Monroe Ray and Mary Wilma Riddle Ray.
She was born in the middle of the bunch with an older brother and sister before her, and two brothers following. Her father was a cotton farmer, and moved the family to Knott when she was a child. While attending Big Spring High School, she met the love of her life, Duane Carter Rogers, at Prairie View Baptist Church.
She and Duane were sweethearts, and wanted to get married. Dona's father, Dois Ray, said the couple had to wait until she graduated high school. They followed his wishes and on January 28, 1966 she graduated, and the two were married the very same day. The couple immediately moved to Denton, where Duane attended North Texas State University (now University of North Texas) to become a teacher, and Dona worked to help support the family as a telephone operator.
In 1968 the couple moved to Southlake where Dona started a career as office manager with pioneering Doctors, Ed and Minnie Lee Lancaster and Carlton Pittard at the renown Lancaster-Pittard Professional Association. In September of 1968, they welcomed their first child, Kerri, with son Brandon coming into the world in 1977. When the Rogers family settled in Euless, they enjoyed many friendships and watched their family grow. Their house was full of love, and their kids friends regarded it as "the place to be". The Rogers house was always full of life, and a safe place to land. They made life fun, and everyone loved to be around them.
Duane and Dona became grandparents in 1989, and great grandparents in 2014. Duane and Dona decided to retire in style, bought an RV and traveled the country. They made their way all around the continental US, making lots of friends and enjoying life together. For several years they spent their summers in Ruidoso, New Mexico, and winters in Texas. After many years of back and forth, they decided to return to Texas for good and settled in Godley, near Kerri and her family.
Dona loved sewing, painting, cross stitching, quilting, baking and anything crafty. The family loved games, and played dominos, spades and skipbo in an effort to establish lifelong friendships and family ties. They even played softball in an adult league together, as well as competing in a bowling league with daughter Kerri. She was a loving wife, wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was fiercely loved by her friends and family, and will be dearly missed.
Survivors include her husband, Duane Rogers of Godley; her daughter, Kerri Brown and husband, Ron of Godley; son, W. Brandon Rogers and wife, Amanda of Magnolia; grandchildren, Mary "Kaitlyn" Street, husband Colby and great grandson Connor of Bryan, Trenton Dale "Trent" Brown and great grandson Bowen Dale "BoBo" of Godley, Elizeabeth "Jeanette" Juanez Brown and great grandson Grayson of Godley, Landon Dylan and Blake Parker Rogers of Magnolia.
She was preceded in death by her parents Dois Monroe and Mary Wilma Ray, brother Gary Alton Ray, and great grandson Brody Dale Brown.
Pallbearers will be Trent Brown, Colby Street, Brent Nichols, Hud Haas, Chris Knudsen and Dois Alan Haggard. Honorary Pallbearers will be Bruce Broughton and Steve Johnson.
The family will receive friends and loved ones from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at the Nalley-Pickle & Welch Rosewood Chapel. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020, at the Nalley-Pickle & Welch Rosewood Chapel with Rev. Pat Ray and Colby Street officiating. Interment will follow at Trinity Memorial Park.
Please make any donations to the Parkinson's Foundation at www.parkinson.org.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com
Published in Big Spring Herald on May 19, 2020.