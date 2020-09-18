Donald Alton Allen, of Coahoma, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at 2 a.m. at Hendrick Hospice Care in Abilene, Texas at the age of 89 years 4 months and 19 days old.
Visitation will be Friday, Sept. 18 from 5 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 10:00 am Saturday at the Coahoma Church of Christ. Interment will follow at Coahoma Cemetery.
He was born April 27, 1931, in Lubbock, Texas, to Alton and Eula Mae Allen. Don married Patsy Ruth Kiser, Dec. 16, 1950, in Stanton, Texas and were married 69 years.
Don lived in the community since 1944. He was an Environmental Safety Coordinator for Cosden/Fina for 41 years. He served on the Lions Club, volunteered at SMMC, and was on the board of the Cosden Credit Union. He was and elder at the Coahoma Church of Christ as well as Golf Course Church of Christ in Midland, Texas. He loved fishing, driving his zero turn lawn mower and mowing grass for others. He was very active in church work.
Survivors include one son, Bruce Allen and wife Marsha; one daughter, Cathy Ward and husband Ronnie, all of Coahoma; four grandchildren, Shea Chapman and husband Paul, Kirk Allen and wife Jennifer, Derek Ward and wife Mendy, all of Coahoma and Jill Gernentz and husband Ryan of Midland; eight great-grandchildren, Katie King, Sam King and wife Hanna, Lexi King , Wesly, Daniel and Breely Chapman, Kelsey Sanders and husband Trace, Kacee , Kristin and Tatum Allen, Cooper, Thayne and Paige Gernentz, and Easton and Emma Ward; one great great granddaughter, Natalie Chapman; and one sister, Melva Swinney, and two sister-in-laws Mary Anderson and Judy Pherigo both of Coahoma.
He was preceded in death by his wife Patsy Allen and his parents Alton and Eula Mae Allen.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Online condolences can be made a www.npwelch.com